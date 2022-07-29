Exclusive: NBK coming for Bimbisara

Nandamuri Kalyanram has high hopes on his upcoming film Bimbisara and the actor is extremely confident in the film. Young Tiger NTR watched the film in a private screening and he is attending the grand pre-release event of Bimbisara this evening. A couple of interviews with NTR and the team of Bimbisara are planned and they would be aired before the release. As per the new update, Nandamuri Balakrishna will promote Kalyanram and Bimbisara next week.

Balayya too will watch Bimbisara on Monday or Tuesday and a small event is planned right before the film’s release. If all goes well, Balakrishna, NTR and Kalyanram will share the stage during the promotional event of Bimbisara. This would be a perfect treat for Nandamuri fans. Bimbisara is directed by Vasshista and Kalyanram plays a dual role. Catherine and Samyuktha are the heroines and NTR Arts bankrolled the film. Bimbisara is gearing up for a grand release on August 5th across the globe.