Naidu asks YCP MPs to quit to get Polavaram funds

Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu dared the ruling YSR Congress MPs to quit their posts to get funds for the Polavaram Project. He asked the YCP MPs whether they are ready to quit in the interests of the Polavaram Project displaced families.

The TDP chief is on his second day tour in the flood-hit areas of the Godavari river in the merged mandals. He addressed the flood victims at Yetapaka mandal headquarters where he sympathised with the displaced families. He blamed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for not visiting the flood-affected areas here. “As a responsible leader I personally came here to have first-hand knowledge,” the TDP supremo observed.

“When the TDP was in power we created the infrastructure to monitor even the landslides. Now, there is no system even to warn against the floods,” Naidu said and asked what Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing in the Tadepalle palace when the people were suffering in the flood-affected areas.

The TDP national president also said that the Chief Minister expressed his inability to complete the Polavaram project and could not pay the compensation to the displaced. “How can he claim that his party will win all the 175 Assembly seats in the coming polls? People will only give him negative marks”, he asked.

He called upon the people that they should elect their leaders after knowing their track record. “They are now witnessing what will happen if leaders with criminal backgrounds are elected,” he stated. He asked as to why Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the Polavaram displaced families. He even promised to pay an additional Rs 5 lakh to each family, Naidu pointed out and asked whether that amount has been paid,

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sole aim is to come out safely from his cases and he only made a formal visit to the flood-hit areas, the TDP supremo felt and assured the flood victims that justice will be done to the affected once the TDP comes back to power.