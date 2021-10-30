BJP claims victory in Huzurabad bypoll, Etela starts victory celebrations!

Even before the polling ended at 7 pm on Saturday (today) for Huzurabad Assembly byelection, the Telangana BJP declared victory on its own at 6.30 pm based on polling trends and started victory celebrations across Telangana.

While the counting of votes will take place on November 2, BJP’s leaders and cadre celebrated BJP candidate Etela Rajender’s victory in advance by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay even went to the extent of congratulating Etela Rajender, Telangana BJP leaders and cadre who worked tirelessly for the last five months for BJP’s victory in Huzurabad.

Bandi Sanjay claimed that the polling trend indicates that Rajender is going to win this bypoll with a huge majority.

He said they got information from various exit poll agencies, which clearly stated that BJP’s victory is certain in this bypoll.

Bandi Sanjay said people in Huzurabad have given a verdict in favour of BJP and as a slap on the face of TRS chief and Telangana CM KCR.

Sanjay said TRS downfall has begun with this bypoll and the TRS government will collapse anytime soon with the revolt by TRS MLAs and ministers against KCR.