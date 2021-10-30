JD Laxminarayana aiming for Vizag Lok Sabha seat in 2024 elections?

After his defeat from the Vizag Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 elections, former CBI JD Lakshminarayana has told the people that he was here to stay in Vizag and that he would not run away from Vizag. He has also indicated that he would contest again from Vizag. Many thought this was an empty assurance of a defeated candidate.

But, it appears JD Lakshminarayana meant what he said. He appears determined to contest again from Vizag Lok Sabha seat in 2024. He has now shifted to Vizag, where he has already taken a house on rent. He is now working to consolidate his position in Vizag for 2024 elections. He has already filed a case against the privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant in the AP High Court.

Also, he is regularly holding consultations with the elite and intellectuals of Vizag on various issues pertaining to Vizag.. Sources say that he has already indicated to his close acolytes of his intention to contest again from Vizag. In the last elections, he contested on the Jana Sena ticket and ended up polling a handsome 2.80 lakh votes. He polled the highest number of votes from the Jana Sena. Though he had just 10 days to campaign, he could poll good number of votes.

This time around, he is not associated with any party. He is out of the Jana Sena. But he is said to be in touch with both the BjP and Jana Sena. Sources say that he could contest on a BJP ticket, but will also have the tacit support of the Jana Sena. Sources say that he may have a fair chance of winning if there is a TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in 2024.