Telangana MLA supports Andhra-TS merger!

Andhra Pradesh minister for information and public relations Perni Nani’s proposal to merge Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and make it a combined state again got a positive response from unexpected quarters.

Telangana Congress MLA and party’s working president Jagga Reddy said he will support the merger of TS and AP if TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao wants a combined state again.

Jagga Reddy on Saturday (today) said he will support the proposal to merge AP and TS if KCR moves a resolution in this regard in TS Legislative Assembly.

The TS-AP merger saga started with KCR making a statement in TRS plenary held last week in Hyderabad when he said that he was receiving thousands of requests from AP people to launch TRS in Andhra.

To this Perni Nani responded three days ago saying where is the need to launch TRS in Andhra and suggested KCR to make Telangana and AP a combined state by passing a resolution in TS Legislative Assembly.

Nani said the YSRCP government will also pass a resolution in AP Legislative Assembly seeking merger of TS and AP if TS Assembly passes the resolution.