BJP fighting ‘epic battle’ with AP police at Ramatheertham

All small and top leaders of BJP AP unit landed in Vizianagaram for their ‘Dharma Yatra’ on the Ramatheertham idol desecration. The police also arrived there in double the number of BJP cadres. Very dramatically, the police refused permission to the BJP crowds to go to the hilltop temple.

BJP AP President Somu Veerraju raised the battle cry and pushed ahead through the police barricade. There was a lot of pushing and shoving between the BJP activists and the police. Veerraju had fainted in the process. Another state leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also fell down.

BJP national leader GVL Narasimha Rao had threatened to talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident. GVL asked why the AP Government gave permission to the YCP and the TDP leaders to visit the Ramatheertham temple but not the BJP leaders.

Obviously, the BJP AP leaders were trying everything they could to take the Ramatheertham controversy to the next level. But questions are being asked whether the BJP leaders can beat the mind games of Jagan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu in AP.

