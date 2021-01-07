Minimal risk for Sankranthi Releases

After a long gap, the theatres across the Telugu states will reopen on a complete note. The guidelines of 50 percent occupancy will be followed and Ravi Teja’s Krack, Ram’s RED, Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Alludu Adhurs are the straight Telugu films that are testing their luck during the Sankranthi season. The distributors and exhibitors are quite confident that they would get permission for extra shows and hike in the ticket price which would turn out to be a boost for them during this holiday season.

Coming to the financials of the Telugu releases, all the films are said to have minimal risk. All the three films Krack, RED and Alludu Adhrus recovered over 70 percent of their investments through the non-theatrical rights which is a great advantage. Ram’s RED is made on a decent budget and the makers recovered the complete budget in advance. The theatrical rights of Krack, RED and Alludu Adhurs for the Telugu states are valued between Rs 10-12 crores. This would not be huge considering the holiday season. If these films receive a positive response, all the three Telugu films may recover their investments and will end up as safe projects of the season.

Apart from these three films, Vijay’s Master too is releasing for Sankranthi. The Telugu theatrical rights of the film are valued at Rs 10 crores.