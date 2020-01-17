BJP mind games with AP regional parties?

The Amaravati Capital crisis and the YCP-police harassment have come as a big blow to both the main Opposition parties, TDP and Jana Sena. On the other hand, CM Jaganmohan Reddy is himself badly disadvantaged because of his Rs. 43,000-Cr CBI illegal assets cases. In such a difficult situation, the BJP strategists have begun mind games with all the AP regional parties. Their big chance came when Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan literally surrendered to the BJP terms and conditions for their alliance. Very smartly, BJP is saying now that Pawan has come forward for their alliance unconditionally. Prior to his talks with Sunil Deodhar, Pawan spoke of ‘direct action’ of their two parties on Capital shifting agitation but there was no such announcement now. BJP leaders got what they wanted which was making Pawan to openly support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

BJP has dismissed all possibilities of any tie-up with TDP in 2024 elections. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao says that their parties will win next elections in AP. There was a record for their party to start with less than 1 per cent vote share and go on to form governments in some states. With Pawan support, BJP is planning to finish off regional parties’ domination in AP. Has Pawan taken a calculated risk? Or did he make a self-goal by accepting unconditional alliance? Another speculation is that BJP-Pawan alliance will hurt TDP in future but not YCP.