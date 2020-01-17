MGR First Look: Swami nails it!

Actor Aravind Swami has been roped in Jayalalithaa’s biopic ‘Thalaivi’ for the role of legendary actor and stalwart politician MG Ramachandran.

Marking MGR’s birthday on Friday i.e, on January 17th, Aravind Swami’s look is unveiled.

In the wrinkled hair and the style statement of black shades, Aravind Swami looks nearly like the legendary actor. With an ever charming smile, the costumes also look retro.

Aravind Swami perfectly fits in the role without any second question.

‘Thalaivi’ is being directed by AL Vijay. Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of Jayalalithaa and she has undergone amazing transformation. The response to the teaser was fantastic.

The film is being simultaneously made in multiple languages as Jayalalithaa is a prominent personality in the country.

Release is on June 26th, 2020.