A hard-hitting role for Samantha?

Samantha Akkineni is on a break and is yet to start shooting for her next film after the super success of Oh Baby. The actress will next be seen in Maha Samudram along with Sharwanand. The latest update is that Samantha is now in talks with Tamil director Gopi Nainar who earlier directed critically acclaimed and award-winning film Aramm. The actress loved the concept and her role is said to be a hard-hitting one. This women-centric film will roll this year if the actress gives her nod. Samantha is quite positive about the project but she is yet to sign the dotted line. The film is a bilingual and will be shot in Telugu, Tamil languages simultaneously. More details awaited.





