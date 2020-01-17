Pawan is CM candidate of BJP- Janasena alliance: BJP MP

Janasena party forged alliance with BJP yesterday, which is termed as crucial development in the politics of Andhra Pradesh by political analysts. BJP leaders like Sunil deodhar and GVL Narasimha Rao reiterated that this alliance will form the government in 2024. However, they didn’t openly announce that Pawan Kalyan is the CM candidate for their alliance.

But many BJP leaders opining in their private meetings that Pawan Kalyan will be the CM candidate of their alliance. But, Pratap Simha, BJP MP from Karnataka tweeted that Pawan Kalyan will be CM in 2024. He also revealed that, it is Santosh, national level general secretary of BJP, who was instrumental in bringing BJP and Janasena on to the common platform. He tweeted, “The man behind BJP and Jana Sena alliance is none other than @blsanthosh ji. Am very sure @PawanKalyan Sir, vl be the CM of Andhra in 2024.”

We have to wait and see what kind of mark BJP Janasena alliance leaves on Andhra Pradesh politics.

