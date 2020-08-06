BJP MLC sheds crocodile tears for farmers

The state BJP’s double speak on Amaravati continued even as the Modi government on Thursday made its stand clear on the issue.

BJP MLC P V N Madhav asserted that his party is committed to Amaravati as capital and demanded that the Jagan government should fulfill the promises made to agitating Amaravati farmers. Shedding crocodile tears for the farmers, the BJP MLC stated that the Amaravati farmers were caught in the political crossfire between the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP.

“Both the parties have to resolve the issue amicably,” he stated. He hit out at both the parties saying they are dabbling in selfish politics, as if the BJP is above that.

Further, the BJP MLC claimed that the saffron party has always maintained a consistent stand right from day one that no injustice should be done to the farmers of Amaravati, who gave their lands to the government and not TDP president Chandrababu Naidu. While it is true that over 35,000 acres of land was given by 28,000 farmers from 21 villages for the capital creation and not to Chandrababu Naidu, why did the central BJP lob the Amaravati ball in the state government’s court? Isn’t this double standard?

Madhav parotted the central government’s line that the capital city is a state subject and that the union government has no role to play it. Well, if the central government had no role to play in it – why did the BJP unanimously adopt the resolution that Amaravati will be the capital of the state, why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the foundation stone for Amaravati as capital city, why did the union government grant Rs 2,500 crore funds to the state government for creation of the capital. These and many such questions remain unaswered.

However, Madhav attacked the YSRCP stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh that his party would continue the state capital in Amaravati alone and that it would be fully developed. “The Chief Minister should owes an explanation on why or for whom is the capital being shifted to Vizag. Earlier, the TDP had real estate interests in announcing Amaravati as capital. The YSRCP government too is shifting the capital to Vizag for the same reason. The move to make Vizag as executive capital is only usurp the premium lands. The problem has been created by both the parties. Now, they are trying to divert the attention of the people by attacking the BJP,” Madhav fumed

None of the major political parties seem to have any concern for the farmers who parted with their land for the development of Amaravati capital city under the AP Capital City Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules, 2015. Amaravati was announced as as the Capital City in accordance with Sections. 5, 6 and 94 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Under the AP Reorganisation Act, there can be only single capital and not multiple capital cities.

It is incumbent upon the central government to protect Amaravati in accordance with the spirit of AP Reorganisation Act. However, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Bill was approved by Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan against the spirit of the AP Reorganisation Act.

In this ugly political drama being played by the YSRCP and the BJP, the farmers aspirations and dreams of the five crore people remain shattered.