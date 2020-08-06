Veteran producer gets an assurance from Megastar

Veteran producer KS Rama Rao who made several memorable movies in his career has been struggling for success. He lost big money with his recent projects. His last film World Famous Lover ended up as a dud and he had to sell out some prime properties to clear the debts. KS Rama Rao shares a close bonding with Chiranjeevi and he produced many memorable films with Megastar. He recently met Chiranjeevi and asked him to do a project for him so that he can recover from the losses incurred.

Chiranjeevi had immediate yes but the project is yet to be finalized. Chiranjeevi promised that he would offer a film for KS Rama Rao soon. Chiranjeevi is currently busy with Acharya and has a film with Bobby. Ram Charan is co-producing every film of Chiranjeevi and he will have the same space for KS Rama Rao’s film too. The veteran producer is all set to bounce back with a mega film very soon.