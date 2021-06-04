BJP upset at Jagan taking total credit for YSR Jagananna housing scheme!

The BJP leadership is reportedly upset at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for taking entire credit for YSR Jagananna housing scheme, which the Jagan launched amid much fanfare on Thursday.

Jagan had announced that his government will construct 28 lakh houses for the poor in the state by spending over Rs 50,000 as part of YSR Jagananna Colonies across Andhra Pradesh.

However, the Jagan government’s contribution to this scheme is meager while Narendra Modi’s government contribution is over 90% as funds for this scheme are contributed under Centre’s Prime Minister Aavas Yojana scheme in rural and urban areas.

For each house, Jagan government is spending Rs 1,80 lakh of which Centre contributes Rs 1.30 lakh and Jagan government just Rs 30,000.

At this rate, the Centre is contributing Rs 48,500 crore while Jagan government is contributing just Rs 1,500 crore to build 28 lakh houses.

Despite all this, Jagan gave build-up as if entire amount is spent by his government and did not take Centre’s name or mentioned in jacket ads issued in all major newspapers on the occasion of launching of scheme on Thursday.

The AP unit of BJP has reportedly took up the issue with party national leadership in Delhi and informed how Jagan misled people by taking entire credit for the scheme sponsored by Centre.

The national leadership reportedly assured them to look into the issue and seek an explanation from the AP government on this issue soon.