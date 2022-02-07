BJP’s bid to fire KCR from Governor’s shoulders!

The political war between TRS and BJP in Telangana is not just intensifying day after day but is also taking new twists and turns every day.

Both the parties are trying to gain an upper hand over the other with their political strategies. There is a buzz in BJP circles that BJP national leadership has devised a strategy to use Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as a weapon to attack Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS government in Telangana.

It’s not new for BJP to utilise governors in States to trouble the CMs and state governments ruled by non-BJP parties. We have seen this earlier in Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttarakhand etc.

Now the same strategy will be adopted in Telangana. Governor Tamilisai will be made more pro-active and will involve herself more in the day-to-day administrative activities of the TRS government.

The governor will hold review meetings with IAS officials heading various departments and seek reports on the performance of departments.

The governor will also hold independent review meetings with the chief secretary and DGP to take stock of the situation in the state.

Already there is a gap between CM KCR and Governor. The governor’s pro-active role is expected to create a rift between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan further. The CM is avoiding Raj Bhavan and skipped even the recent Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan. Tamilisai already set up a complaint box at Raj Bhavan to enable people to file complaints against the state government which is being forwarded to respective departments for redressal.

Tamilisai is known to be a strong supporter of BJP, PM Modi and union minister Amit Shah. Prior to being governor, she worked as BJP Tamil Nadu unit president.