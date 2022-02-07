Pawan Kalyan’s fans have been hungry for official updates on ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagatsingh’. Director Harish Shankar, who is constantly being asked about the same, took to his Twitter and assured that the movie will be launched soon.

Harish Shankar, who released a 22-second audio on Twitter said, “I believe that timing within movies is as important as timing for movies. The information about our project will be made official very soon. All the works are underway. Thanks a lot for your patience,” the ‘Gabbar Singh’ director said.

After rumours about ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagatsingh’ being shelved emerged on Twitter, the director seems to have taken the responsibility to clear the air.

Harish Shankar, who earlier directed Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Gabbar Singh’, is one of the most-hyped directors, as he has given multiple hits in the industry. Now that the blockbuster duo is supposed to collaborate for ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagatsingh’, the fans are unable to contain the excitement.

Pawan Kalyan, who has been busy with the scripting sessions for his upcoming movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, will soon join the sets to act under Krish’s director for the upcoming epic movie.

Harish Shankar, on the other hand, is readying the script for ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagatsingh’, while he is reported to be penning another movie, in which Allu Arjun will be the hero.