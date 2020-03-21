Black days for democracy and AP voters

During the election process, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) is constitutionally obliged to enforce model code and ensure compliance of the government officials with poll guidelines. But in AP now, SEC Ramesh Kumar got approval from the Centre to conduct elections in AP by sitting in the neighbouring Telangana state’s Capital, Hyderabad. How can he implement code? How can he attend to grievances and complaints to ensure level playing field? It is not possible to create confidence in voters and contesting candidates of non-ruling YCP. Moreover, the police and the revenue staff will commit greater violations in order to please their political bosses.

Analysts are saying that SEC’s decision reflected black days for Indian democracy in general and for AP voters in particular. A virtual constitutional crisis is created. The Union Home Ministry needs to take proactive steps and ensure that SEC carries out his functions from AP itself. The situation is indeed grave in AP. YCP used threats and intimidation but Ramesh Kumar has not resigned and he stuck to his stand. CM Jagan is not altering his plans to create confidence in SEC to come and work from Vijayawada. Much depends on Governor to resolve this constitutional crisis immediately and prevent a grave danger to democracy at large.