Prabhu Deva turns Salman Khan’s favourite

Choreographer turned actor turned director Prabhu Deva moved to Bollywood with Wanted and he directed Salman Khan in the remake of Telugu blockbuster film Pokiri. Years after this, he bagged an opportunity to direct Salman again in Dabanng 3 but the film fell flat. Despite of this, he bagged an opportunity to direct Salman Khan again in Radhe, which is named as the unofficial sequel for Wanted.

The latest update says that Prabhu Deva will direct Salman Khan once again for the next Tiger series. The pre-production work for the sequel of Tiger Zinda Hai has started already. Salman Khan prefers Prabhu Deva over Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar for the sequel. Though it is quite early to talk, Salman Khan already locked Prabhu Deva to direct the project. The project will start rolling early next year. Radhe is slated for Eid release but it may be pushed due to coronavirus row.