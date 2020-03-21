Krish inks a deal with Allu Aravind

Super talented and sensible filmmaker Krish is busy with Pawan Kalyan’s next film which will release this year. Krish is also backed by a strong production house in which his father Saibaba and friend Rajeev Reddy holds a major stake. They recently co-produced Mastis, a web series for Aha. Krish is said to have inked a deal with Mega producer Allu Aravind already.

Krish and Allu Aravind will be producing a series of web-based films and web series in the coming years jointly for Aha. Krish himself will be monitoring the script work and will overview these projects. Allu Aravind is occupied with other projects and hence Krish took this responsibility. The duo already produced a web-based film titled Run in which Navdeep and Pujitha Ponnada played the lead roles. Lakshmikanth Chenna is the director and Run will be streaming on Aha soon.