PTI report confirms Jagan bid to shift AP Capital

The Press Trust of India, the country’s premier news agency, put out a story today saying that Jagan Circar is planning to shift AP Capital to Vizag on May 26. The agency quoted a highly placed source in the government for its story. This story is published in several English dailies. It says that the government is considering May 22 as the day when the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 to become a law. This is because the four month statutory period ends on May 22. The gap is created because of the legislative roadblock in the AP Legislative Council.

Apparently, the Jagan Reddy government is sending out all indications that it is determined to shift Capital come what may. It is also not bothered to care about the Selection Committees of the Council. So far, these committees are not appointed by the Council Secretary though the Chairman has given orders for the same. But, the government, which created crisis in Council, now is maintaining that non-appointment of Selection Committees is an internal failure of Council.

Analysts say that Jagan Circar is expressly preparing to shift Secretariat and HoDs offices by considering Decentralisation Bill deemed to be a Law on May 22.