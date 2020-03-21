Balayya’s salt and pepper look thrills Nandamuri Fans

Nandamuri Balakrishna got his head tonsured recently and he is working on one of his looks for his next film that is directed by Boyapati Srinu. He is spotted recently in a salt and pepper look with grey hair and thick shaped moustache. Nandamuri fans are left thrilled after spotting their favorite actor in a new look. It is speculated that Balakrishna plays an Aghora in one of the roles and this look seems to be for the same role.

As of now, Balakrishna is on a break after the shoots of Tollywood films are stalled due to coronavirus. Set in the backdrop of Varanasi, a lavish schedule was planned in the holy city soon. Anjali is the leading lady and this big-budget action entertainer will have its release during the second half of this year. Balakrishna lost enough weight for the film. S Thaman is composing the music and Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer.