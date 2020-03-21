KCR puts off visit to corona hit Karimnagar

Telangana Chie Minister K Chandrasekahara Rao, who was scheduled to visit Karimnagar today, has decided to postpone his plans. The Chief Minister initially planned to visit the district to take stock of the situation in the light of spread of corona virus after 10 Indonesians who were tested positive for COVID-19 stayed for two days in Karimnagar.

The state government has announced a complete lockdown in Karimnagar after eight evangelists from Indonesia who roamed its streets for at least two days have tested COVID-19 positive.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, health minister Eetala Rajender said the chief minister will be visiting Karimnagar to assess the situation in light of incidents of corona infected persons visiting the district. On Saturday, it was decided by the state government to put off the scheduled visit to Karimnagar as it could hamper the work to contain and tackle the spread of virus.

It may be noted that a 10-member religious group had landed in New Delhi last week. They took the AP Sampark Kranti Express and reached Ramagundam on 14 March. The group then travelled in a private vehicle to Karimnagar where they stayed in a Mosque for two nights