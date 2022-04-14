Bloody Mary to stream on Aha from Tomorrow

Nivetha Pethuraj played the lead role in Bloody Mary, an intense action-thriller and the actress is making her digital debut with this thriller. Karthikeya fame Chandoo Mondeti directed Bloody Mary and the thriller will stream on Telugu digital platform Aha from tomorrow. Nivetha Pethuraj essays the role of a visually impaired woman and People Media Factory bankrolled the project. Renowned technicians like Kaala Bhairava and Karthik Ghattamaneni worked for Bloody Mary.

Ajay, Brahmaji and Kireeti Damaraju essayed other important roles in Bloody Mary. The trailer looks interesting and Aha preponed the premieres from 18th to 15th. Aha released several interesting films and web series on the platform exclusively in the recent months. The platform also acquired the digital rights of biggies like Bheemla Nayak and Ghani.