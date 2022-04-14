Update on Prabhas’ Salaar Teaser

Prashanth Neel’s latest offering KGF: Chapter 2 opened today all over the world. Yash played the lead role in this action entertainer and the film is expected to rake massive numbers in the final run. Prashanth Neel is working with Prabhas in an action entertainer titled Salaar. There are speculations that the teaser of Salaar will be attached with KGF: Chapter 2 and will be screened in all the theatres. But the makers called it a rumor.

The latest update is that the teaser of Salaar will be out during the last week of May and the makers will make an announcement soon. Salaar is an action thriller and Prabhas plays a mafia don in the film. Shruti Haasan plays the leading lady and there are talks that the film too will have two installments. Hombale Films are the producers and Salaar releases in summer 2023.