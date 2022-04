BBC Studios in association with North Star Entertainment produced an interesting suspense thriller titled Gaalivaana and the web series comprising of seven episodes is now streaming on the digital platform Zee5. Radhika Sarathkumar, Saikumar, Chaitanya Krishna and Chandini Chowdary played the lead roles in this intriguing thriller. Sharan Koppisetty is the director and Gowra Hari composed the music. Watch this interesting crime thriller on Zee5

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.