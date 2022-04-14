KGF: Chapter 3 is on the Way

KGF: Chapter 2 released today between huge expectations and the response has been unanimous. The film opened to packed houses and KGF: Chapter 2 is heading for the biggest ever opener for an Indian film post-pandemic. The film’s director Prashanth Neel hinted that KGF: Chapter 2 will have a sequel though nothing much has been revealed. The end titles hint of KGF: Chapter 3 and Prashanth Neel seem to have been ready with the basic plot for the third installment.

An official announcement about the project will be made at a later date as both Yash and Prashanth Neel are busy with their new commitments. Prashanth Neel is focused on Salaar featuring Prabhas and has a film with NTR in the lead role. Yash is yet to announce his next film officially.