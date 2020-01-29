Boggu Ganilo from World Famous Lover: A Decent Melody

Vijay Devarakonda’s World Famous Lover is gearing up for February release and is layered with multiple love stories. The second single ‘Boggu Ganilo’ from World Famous Lover has been out today and it is a pleasant melody canned on Vijay Devarakonda and Catherine Tresa. Boggu Ganilo has a mass beat stuffed along with a class melody. The song is canned across the coal mines of Singareni.

Catherine looks super hot in the lyrical song and Gopi Sundar composes a decent number for the situation. On the whole, Boggu Ganilo is a decent number and will make a mark with the visuals on screen. Kranthi Madhav directed World Famous Lover and the film is slated for February 14th release all over. Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh played the lead roles and KS Rama Rao is the producer.