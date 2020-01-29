JD-U expels Prashant Kishor, Pawan Varma from party

Days after election strategist Prashant Kishor and senior party leader Pawan Kumar Varma spoke against the party leadership over its stand on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Nitish Kumar-led party on Wednesday expelled both the leaders from the party’s primary membership.

In a statement, party General Secretary K. C. Tyagi said, “As both the party leaders have been broken the party discipline, they are being expelled from the primary membership of the party.”

Kishor and Varma have been critical of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his stand on the CAA. JD-U had supported the bill both in the Loka Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Both of them have attacked the Chief Minister for his decision to support the CAA.

Kishor had joined the Janata Dal-United in September 2018. He was also made the Vice President of the party. While Varma is a former Rajya Sabha member of the JD-U.