Jaanu Trailer: Poetic and Heart-touching

96 happened to be a magical romantic tale in Tamil which is made in Telugu as Jaanu. Without missing the soul, the film’s director Prem Kumar recreated the magic and the trailer says it all. Sharwanand and Samantha live up to the expectations as Ram and Jaanu in their roles. With some poetic narration, beautiful visuals and top-notch performances, Jaanu is all set to make a spark in Telugu cinema too. The trailer makes sure that the film is a heart-touching romantic film filled with pure love and emotions.

The cinematography work and background score excels. Jaanu trailer keeps good expectations on the film and it makes a pleasant watch. Sharwanand and Samantha’s performances will take the film to the next level says the trailer. Jaanu is slated for February 7th release. Dil Raju is the producer and Govind Vasantha is the music composer.