Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is no more

Versatile actor Irrfan Khan who has been admitted yesterday to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai in critical condition passed away today. He has been admitted to ICU due to colin infection. The 54-year-old actor was diagnosed in 2018 with a neuroendocrine tumor in UK and was doing well. Angrezi Medium was the last film of the actor which released in March. Irrfan’s mother passed away three days ago and the actor could not attend her last rites due to lockdown.

Irrfan also did a bunch of Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi. His works in films like Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Talvar, Hindi Medium, Haider and Piku will be remembered for a long time. Indian film industry misses one of the most talented actors. Rest in peace Irrfan Khan.