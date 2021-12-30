Bollywood beauty battling with Covid-19

Bollywood beauty Nora Fatehi who landed into controversies in a money laundering case is busy with several films and tv shows in Hindi. The actress has been tested positive for coronavirus and she is admitted to a private hospital based in Mumbai. The actress issued an official statement about her health. Here is her statement:

“Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid. It has honestly hit me real hard. I have been bed ridden for a few days and now under the doctor’s supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, Its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently. Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that’s all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe”. Wishing Nora Fatehi a speedy recovery.