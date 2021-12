Bollywood beauty Disha Patani is partying in the Maldives for the New Year. The actress loves to post some sultry poses of her on her Instagram page. Disha Patani dazzled in style in a bunch of new pictures and she posed in a bikini. Disha Patani had all smiles in the click and she has a perfect body for a bikini. The actress is lined up with several Bollywood movies. Disha Patani is dating actor Tiger Shroff and they often fly to Maldives to celebrate their weekends together.

