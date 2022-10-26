Bollywood beauty coming for Ram

Energetic Star Ram commenced the shoot of his next film that is an action entertainer and is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad. Bollywood hot beauty Urvashi Rautela is on board to shake leg with Ram. Impressed with her work in some of her recent songs, Boyapati and Ram decided to lock Urvashi. The actress too responded on a positive note. The song will be shot in a lavish set and Thaman is said to have composed a peppy mass number already.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing this pan-Indian attempt and the film will have its release during the second half of 2023. Ram beefed up for the role already. Pelli SandaD fame Sree Leela has been locked as the leading lady in this untitled mass entertainer.