Bollywood beauty for Bellamkonda Sreenivas

After the Hindi dubbed versions of Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s films have done well on YouTube and small screen, the youngster is all set for Bollywood debut with the remake of Tollywood super hit film Chatrapathi. Mass helmer VV Vinayak is the director and the shooting portions of the film are completed. The makers conducted a long hunt for the leading lady and several top actresses have been approached. They rejected the offer. Bollywood beauty Nushrratt Bharuccha is on board as the leading lady in this untitled film.

The name of the actress was kept under wraps and an official announcement is made today marking the birthday of Nushrratt. Pen Studios are the producers and the film’s title along with the release date will be announced very soon. Nushrratt has done impressive films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and she is the leading lady in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Ram Setu. She is busy with several Bollywood flicks.

Happiest Birthdayyy @Nushrratt 🤗 wishing you all the happiness, love and success always! 😊 pic.twitter.com/WumKEh981s — Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) May 17, 2022