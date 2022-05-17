Nag Ashwin responds about Project K

Mahanati fame and national award-winning director Nag Ashwin is directing Prabhas in his next film that is titled Project K. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the lead roles in this sci-fi thriller that is planned on a massive budget. A small schedule of Project K is wrapped up recently in Hyderabad and the introduction episode of Prabhas is canned in this schedule. The next schedule of the film will start from the last week of June confirmed Nag Ashwin.

He said that Prabhas has several films lined up before the release of Project K and hence there would be no regular updates of Project K for now. He said that the entire team is working hard on the project. Project K is made on a budget and the film is expected to have its theatrical release in 2024 in all the languages. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers.