Varun Tej’s Next film Updates

Mega Prince Varun Tej tasted the biggest ever debacle in his career with Ghani. The actor has all his hopes on F3, a comic entertainer that also has Venkatesh in the lead role. Right after he is done with the promotions of F3, Varun will join the sets of his next film. The shoot commences next month and a major portion of the film will be canned in London. Praveen Sattaru is the director of this big-budget stylish action entertainer.

Vinay Rai who played the lead antagonist in Siva Karthikeyan’s Doctor is roped in to play the role of the lead antagonist in this untitled film. Vinay loved the narration and he signed the project recently. The entire film will be shot abroad and BVSN Prasad will produce this prestigious project on Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. Varun also signed a pan-Indian film that will start rolling later this year.