Jagan clears names for Rajya Sabha polls

YSR Congress chief and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is understood to have cleared four names for the Rajya Sabha election from the state. The RS election is scheduled to be held on June 10.

Sources say that Jagan Mohan Reddy had cleared the names of sitting MP V Vijayasai Reddy, advocate S Niranjan Reddy, industrialist Beeda Masthan Rao and BC leader from Telangana, R Krishnaiah.

Jagan Mohan Reddy held a brief meeting with party senior leaders Vijayasai Reddy, Y V Subba Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli on Tuesday morning. It was in this meeting, Jagan had cleared the names. However, the names are not yet announced.

As the election notification is scheduled to be issued on May 24, the chief minister had cleared the names a week ahead. In fact, Jagan Mohan Reddy had completed the exercise much before the schedule was released.

He had considered the names of the industrialist Adani family for one seat. He also considered the name of former Central minister and film actor K Chiranjeevi for one seat. However, the two have turned down the offers for reasons best known to them.

It was said that Jagan had also considered the name of former Central Minister Killi Kruparani for one seat in the BC and women quota. However, sources say that the chief minister had preferred the candidature of BC leader from Telangana, R Krishnaiah.

Krishnaiah was the TDP legislator in Telangana, who later quit the party. He is one of the popular leaders among the BCs in the two Telugu states.