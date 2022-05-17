TDP to hold its Mahanadu in Prakasam district

The opposition TDP has finally settled down to hold its annual conclave – Mahanadu – in Prakasam district. The party initially planned to hold the event in Ongole town. But as the government refused to give the mini-stadium for the event, the party had moved to Manduvavaripalem village near Ongole town.

Party chief Chandrababu Naidu had formed several committees to monitor the arrangements and organise events for two days from May 27, marking the birthday of party founder late N T Rama Rao. The party would hold deliberations on the national and regional politics and formulate its strategy to come back to power.

The TDP had been working hard with Chandrababu Naidu touring the state on one side and his son Lokesh moving around on the other. Both the father and the son or rather the president and the general secretary, are in the midst of the people round the clock.

Chandrababu Naidu in his early 70s is not resting his foot with the prime objective of wresting power from the YSR Congress. He is leaving no stone unturned to defeat Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next election. In fact, he is uncomfortable to sit in the opposition, though it was not the first time for him to be in the opposition.

He is also getting ready for any sort of sacrifice to forge alliances with other parties. He is in constant touch with Jana Sena, which is currently in alliance with the BJP. Though he is trying to forge an alliance with the BJP, the leaders are unwilling for alliance with the TDP anymore. They feel that Chandrababu Naidu is the most undependable politician.

The party is likely to discuss the alliances for the 2024 election at Mahanadu. The party is also likely to give a call to the non-YSR Congress parties in the state to come together to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Mahanadu is likely to come up with statements on the state financial position, the law and order and the failure of Jagan government, besides other issues.