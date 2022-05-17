Can Kiran Kumar Reddy breathe life to Congress in AP?

The Congress leadership has summoned former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy to the national capital. He is likely to meet party top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. The rumours say that he is likely to be made the APCC president to revive the party.

The Congress is struggling for survival in Andhra Pradesh with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launching his own outfit. The party suffered heavily after the bifurcation. While Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed the party to bleeding, Kiran Kumar Reddy buried the party at the time of bifurcation.

The Congress in Andhra Pradesh is now weaker than the two Communist parties. Even Jana Sena is placed in a better position than the Congress. The Communists and the Jana Sena have won some ward members in the local body elections, while the Congress is seen nowhere.

The party further suffered after the exit of N Raghuveera Reddy leaving no hope of revival. While it took two decades for the party to slip to the lowest position in Tamil Nadu, it had gone missing in Andhra Pradesh in less than one decade.

The beleaguered Congress now is desperately looking for existence in Andhra Pradesh. The party is now looking towards Kiran Kumar Reddy for the revival. The man who buried the party is now being persuaded to breathe new life.

The party leadership believes that incumbent PCC chief Sake Sailajanath is not able to deliver. In fact, he is yet to start the districts’ tour to rejuvenate the party. Having lost hopes on his leadership, the party high command is looking towards Kiran Kumar Reddy.

It is to be seen if Kiran Kumar Reddy would help the leadership revive the party in Andhra Pradesh or the leadership would have to lose its hopes!