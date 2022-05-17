Vijay Deverakonda suffers from a disorder in Liger

Vijay Deverakonda is all set for a big bet through Liger and the film will head for a pan-Indian release on August 25th. Puri Jagannadh is the director and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as a boxer in this film. As per the update we hear, Vijay Deverakonda will be suffering from a speaking disorder in the film. He will be stammering throughout the film. Puri Jagannadh designed the role so well that the audience would enjoy the characterization of Vijay Deverakonda with the disorder.

The post-production work of the film reached the final stages and Liger also has an intense love story. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Vijay Deverakonda gained a physique of the boxer for the film. Liger is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar. Impressed with the work of Puri, Vijay Deverakonda signed one more film Janaganamana and the shoot commences in July this year. Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Kushi in the direction of Shiva Nirvana in Kashmir currently.