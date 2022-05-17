NTR super confident about Koratala Siva’s comeback

Young Tiger NTR and Koratala Siva share a great bonding and they hang out quite frequently. Koratala is one of the closest pals of NTR. The top actor is not bothered about the debacle of Acharya. He is said to be super confident about the comeback of Koratala Siva. NTR wanted Koratala to take ample time to recover from the disaster of Acharya and rework on the script of his film. He even wanted Koratala Siva to clear the financial stress that he gained for Acharya.

The official announcement about their project will be made on May 20th. NTR will take the final call about the shoot after the final script is discussed between the duo. NTR and Koratala met recently and discussed about the script. NTR is super confident on the project. Koratala Siva too decided to focus completely on writing and directing NTR’s 30th film. He would not involve in the production and distribution deals of the project.

It would be a golden opportunity for Koratala Siva to make his comeback with NTR’s film and hope he bounces back with a bang. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers of this untitled film which is a mass entertainer.