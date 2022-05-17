Prabhas on a weightloss mission

Rebelstar Prabhas is out of shape and he is criticized badly for his looks in Radhe Shyam. The makers had to spend a whopping amount on the body corrections of the actor on screen. Prabhas underwent a knee surgery in Spain recently and he is on a break. The actor took a month’s break and he is now hitting the gym. Prabhas decided to cut down his weight and is on a weightloss mission. The actor will return back to the sets of Salaar this month and he will spend ample time in the gym during his breaks.

Prabhas is expected to be seen in a lean look in Project K and Maruthi’s film. Hence he decided to cut down his weight. Prabhas will be seen in a beast look in Salaar and Prashanth Neel has no issues with the weight the pan-Indian actor gained. The shoot of Salaar is expected to be completed this year and the film will head for a release in summer 2023. After the debacle of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is extra-cautious and he is not in a hurry.