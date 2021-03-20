Bollywood beauty for Megastar?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is ready with a strong lineup of films. After he completes the shoot of Acharya, Chiranjeevi will take up the remakes of Lucifer and Vedhalam which will be completed in quick schedules. Chiranjeevi also gave his nod for KS Ravindra (Bobby) and the project starts rolling during the end of this year. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace currently. Bobby and his team is in the hunt for the leading lady first.

Finalizing the heroine for Tollywood veteran actors turned out to be quite tough.

The makers decided to go for a Bollywood beauty and Sonakshi Sinha is the frontrunner for the role. Bobby approached Sonakshi Sinha’s team after Megastar asked him to go ahead. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film releases next year.