Jathi Ratnalu creates history in USA

Jathi Ratnalu is one of the biggest hits among the small-budget films. This comic entertainer emerged as a winner and is raking huge money. The film scripted history and emerged as the first Telugu film to cross 1 million USD mark in USA after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite limited screens available, adverse weather conditions and coronavirus scare, the audience rushed to theatres in USA to watch the film. The movie unit is touring in selected locations this weekend which is an additional boost for Jathi Ratnalu. The film is directed by Anudeep KV and the film has Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi in the lead roles. Swapna Cinema are the producers.

