TRS wins both MLC seats, takes revenge on BJP!

The ruling TRS in Telangana once again proved that it is unbeatable in Telangana politics.

The TRS bagged both the graduate MLC seats.

The counting of votes started on March 17 and a clarity came after four days today (Saturday).

The TRS candidate Vani Devi, the daughter of late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao has won from Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates Constituency.

The sitting MLC from BJP N Ramachander Rao lost this seat.

Another TRS candidate and sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar too is leading by a huge margin in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat over his rival Teenmaar Mallanna. The announcement of Palla’s victory is a mere formality now.

However, the Election Commission is yet to announce officially the victory of Vani Devi and Palla.

But the victory celebrations have already started at TRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad as their win is imminent and Election Commission’s announcement is a mere formality.

The TRS not only retained its seat in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda but trounced BJP in Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat.

The TRS took revenge of BJP for its setbacks in the hands of BJP in Dubbak Assembly bypoll and GHMC elections in 2020-end.