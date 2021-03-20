‘Yesu Babu’ slogan starts BJP Tirupati campaign

The BJP AP unit’s official Twitter account created a political flutter. The party has launched an open war against the YCP and the TDP. It has begun its Tirupati campaign with a pungent comment terming Jagan Reddy as ‘Yesu Babu’ and Chandrababu Naidu as ‘Chanda Babu’. The BJP leaders are attacking that just as Naidu put his sticker on the Central schemes, Jagan Reddy is also now using his party sticker for the BJP central schemes.

The BJP’s long standing stand has been that the ruling party in AP was not giving due credit to the Modi rule’s welfare and development programmes. Modi’s programmes were being renamed and used to enhance the image of the State ruling party itself.

The BJP leaders claim that Jagan Reddy’s major programmes like ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’, ‘YSR Arogyasri’, etc were all actually Central programmes. The Centre was also giving funds for the same.

YCP leaders are not objecting to the political criticism of the welfare programmes of Jagan Reddy. But, what has pained them the most was how aggressively the BJP was targetting the AP CM along religious lines. This is the first time that the BJP has directly described Jagan Reddy as ‘Yesu Babu’.

Greatly angered by this remark, the Jagan admirers are asking the Modi regime to first fulfill the Central promises like the Special Status instead of needlessly targetting the YCP.