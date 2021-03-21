How balanced is Rang De?

Adding more to pre release promotions, Rang De trailer is thoroughly entertaining. Entire unit is very happy for applause from censor board with a crisp runtime of 130 minutes locked and U/A certificate approved.

On the other hand, Devi Sri Prasad’s music has been a run away hit with almost all songs topping the charts. Now, it’s left on director Venky Atluri to make the best use of music album.

A little birdie says, Rang De has striked a wonderful balance of humor, emotion, music and neat performances from lead pair which is actually the magic in film. Yes, Rang De first half is said to be high on entertainment that runs majorly on Nithin, Keerthy while second half is driven by emotions.

Apparently, Rang De trailer disclosed the very central point in the story. In fact, it was brave decision from production team. Looks like, Venky is confident enough to say that his Rang De is colorful enough on screen to engage audience for 1 hour first half and almost equally lengthy second half with Dubai scenes to make a mark. Let’s wait till next week to see how balanced the film is…