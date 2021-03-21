Why Modi-Shah going soft on ‘Yesu Babu’?

Several questions are cropping up on the increased religion based attack launched by the BJP AP leaders on CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Ahead of the Tirupati byelection, the BJP leaders have not hesitated to describe Jagan Reddy as ‘Yesu Babu’. If the same comment is made by a TDP leader or a social media activist, the CID would have filed cases against them by now. Both the YCP and the BJP are just making bitter remarks against each other but not going beyond that point.

The BJP central leadership has taken the Tirupati bypoll very seriously. It was against this backdrop that the BJP AP leaders are making aggressive comments against Jagan Reddy at a personal level. Now, the big question is why the Modi-Shah duo are not giving greater embarrassment to CM Jagan.

There are many CBI and ED cases in which the AP CM is prime accused. More than that, there is the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case in which several doubts have cropped up. This is also being investigated by the CBI. Why the BJP is not taking advantage of these cases in order to corner Jagan Reddy and demoralise his party in Tirupati bypoll?

Analysts say that the BJP’s immediate aim is obviously to damage and demotivate Chandrababu Naidu in the Tirupati bypoll. Victory is not their target right now. As such, they will do everything to embarrass Naidu more than Jagan. The Yesu Babu comment is also divide Hindu voters in order to hurt the TDP.