Bollywood beauty for Ram Charan?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will be essaying a powerful role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director and Kajal Aggarwal plays the leading lady. Ram Charan will be seen during the flashback episodes and he would be romancing a Bollywood beauty in the film. Koratala Siva and his team zeroed in a list of Bollywood beauties and one among them would be locked and announced soon.

Ram Charan will join the sets of Acharya next month and the heroine too would join and complete the portions of her shoot. Chiranjeevi who took a long break is in plans to resume the shoot after Sankranthi. Ram Charan as of now is focused on RRR and the shoot will soon shift to Pune. Matinee Entertainments are producing Acharya and the film will release next year.