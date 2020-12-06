KTR expands IT all over Telangana but no such efforts in AP

Telangana is increasingly fortunate in all respects ever since the 2014 AP Reorganisation. It has got Hyderabad metro city as its Capital City. What more, the State has got political stability with the same party winning successive elections in 2014 and 2019. The same Chief Minister continuing for the past seven and half years is another boon since there are no policy disruptions. Hyderabad is bringing huge revenue with its IT industry contributing a major share as well.

Despite making lots of progress, Minister KT Rama Rao has once again come out with a big plan to expand IT industry further. He is talking of opening more IT parks in Uppal, Nacharam, Kompelli and other outlying areas in Hyderabad. What more, KTR says their Government is going to expand IT parks network in towns all over Telangana. These include Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, etc.

The future appears to be software industry. Only around this, all sectors are expected to grow. While Telangana is making big progress in this respect, Andhra Pradesh is lagging far behind. Lack of political stability and politics of confrontation are having a huge negative impact. Visakhapatnam was initially promoted as an IT hub. Now, that emphasis took a back seat with the port city being promoted as the Executive Capital City with major buildings and infrastructure being re-allocated for administration machinery.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.